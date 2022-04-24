Bichi constituents raise N28m to purchase Rep form for Kabir 





Bichi constituents of Kano state have raised N28 million to purchase the All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives Form for the member representing the constituency, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi.

This is in appreciation for the dividends of democracy the lawmaker has brought to the constituency, especially in his resolve to make education accessible for all the indigenes of the local government area.

Individuals donated hugely at the fundraising ceremony organised by Hon. Abubakar Kabir Students Association (HAKASA) led by Abubakar Mukhtar Ibrahim which took place Sunday at Haggagawa Primary School, Bichi local government area.

Among the donors were a former secretary to Kano state government , Engr. Rabiu Suleiman Bichi, Senator Barau I Jibril, Chairman Bichi LGA, Prof. Yusuf Muhammad Sabo, Hon. Lawan Shehu Bichi, a lawmaker at Kano State House of Assembly.

Others were APC chairman Kano North, Alh. Sani Mukaddas, Kano APC treasurer, Hajiya Yardada Maikano, the 106 volunteer teachers he employed to teach science and mathematics at various secondary schools in the local government area since 2020, and hundreds of street sweepers he employed to keep Bichi clean, among others.

According to some of the constituents, who spoke at the event, the decision became necessary considering how the Rep improved the living condition of the people of Bichi.

They said from 2019 to date Abubakar Kabir sponsored more 5000 students of the local government area to study at various universities and other high institutions of learning within and outside Kano state.

They added that the Rep sponsored more than 500 indigenes of the area to study in various science and technical schools in Kano state.

So far, more than N28 million has been realised at the fundraising ceremony.

However, recently the Federal College of Education Bichi conferred Fellow of Education on Hon. Abubakar Bichi in recognition of his scholarship programme.

