Bichi emir’s coronation’ll ensure peace, development – Bello

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has said that the coronation of the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, will bring about rapid development and foster peace and security of the emirate, Kano state and the country in general.

The governor stated this at the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the 2nd emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, by the Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in Bichi.

He described traditional institutions as rallying point in Nigeria adding that, “The convergence of different traditional leaders in the country to witness the coronation of the Emir of Bichi, further proves that their coming together would engender unity amongst Nigerians as they will learn from one another.

“The coronation of the Emir of Bichi will bring about rapid development of the emirate and foster peace and security.”

The Chief of Staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, who led the federal government’s delegation, described the emir as a technocrat, who will bring his wealth of experience to bear towards providing the needed growth and development in the emirate.

He assured the emirate of the continued support of the federal government.

Presenting the staff of office, Governor Ganduje urged the emir to continuously engage in programmes and policies that will transform the emirate, Kano state and Nigeria in general.

The new emir, Alhaji Bayero in his remarks, promised to treat all with equity and justice, while assuring the people that his reign will give more emphasis on modern agriculture, Islamic and western education.

He called on the people to be security conscious, and called on the federal government for support, especially in addressing desertification in the emirate.

Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and other speakers at the occasion, assured the emirate of support and prayed Allah to give the emir wisdom to lead his people aright.