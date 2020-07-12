Bichi power sub-station catalyst for economic recovery – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has said the installation of Bichi power sub-station by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will trigger post COVID- 19 economic recovery.

Ganduje said “the project will facilitate steady power supply to seven local government areas in the vicinity of Bichi local government area, thus reviving economic activities in the area back to life.”

The governor stated this when he received the managing director, Transmission Company of Nigeria, Sule AbdulAziz, who visited him over the weekend at the Government House, Kano.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Power recently authorised the installation of a 30 MVA, 132/133 KV Mobitra transformer at Bichi.

The civil works for installation of the transformer have already commenced and when completed, the transformer will be installed under the 132KV Kano/Kankia/Katsina Line 1 at Bichi town.

Describing the project as a big development, the governor promised to mobilise a grand ceremony to launch it, assuring that his administration would also protect it from vandalism, in view of its importance.

Governor Ganduje thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Power, for their keen sense of duty and determination to assist the government and people of Kano state to revive the economy, especially in the aftermath of the challenges of COVID- 19.

In his remarks, the managing director, AbdulAziz, said he was in Kano to monitor on-going work at the project site adding that with what he saw, he was convinced that the state government was fully committed to the successful implementation of the project.

“As soon as the civil works are completed, it will take us not more than three months to finish the installation work. This will provide electricity to the people of at least seven local government area,” he stated.