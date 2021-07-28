Bida Poly rector tasks students on good academic performance



Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Dr. Abubakar Abdul-Dzukogi, has urged Nigerian students to assiduously work hard for attainment of good academic performance.

He made the remarks during the matriculation ceremony for the newly admitted students for 2020/2021 academic session in Bida on Wednesday

The rector said the school management is doing everything possible to make learning and teaching environment conducive for both students and staff, adding that good academic performance is a direct output of hardworking students and conducive learning atmosphere.

Dr. Dzukogi who reiterated the institution’s zero tolerance for indecent dressing, examination malpractice and other social vices, warned students against actions that are detrimental to overall development of the institution.



According to him, “Students are expected to exhibit high sense of decency and respect in the conduct of their affairs here. There is zero tolerance for indecent conducts and any body found guilty of the offence shall be duly penalised.”

He also used the occasion to commend the National Assembly for its recent efforts towards addressing the dichotomy between HND and degree holders in the country, saying” it will go a long way to address the imbalance between HND and degree holders, especially in career progression.



Some of the matriculating students expressed joy at the occasion and promised to be of good behaviour.

