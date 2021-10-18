Biennial W/Cup: Rohr, others to hold consultation with FIFA this week

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has been invited to participate in an online videoconferences this week involving coaches of men’s national teams of the FIFA member federations which will be presided over by Arsene Wenger who is the world football ruling body’s Chief of Global Football Development.

The videoconferences which will hold on Tuesday October 19 2021 and Thursday October 21 2021, will see Wenger coordinating a consultation touching on a potential new football calendar from 2024 – international windows, the FIFA World Cup every two years, as well as about players’ health, and other pertinent matters concerning men’s national football teams.

The biennial FIFA World Cup proposal is expected to be a hotly debated topic during the men’s national team coaches’ online consultation with Wenger. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is already in support of the idea, but it’s uncertain if Rohr will back his employer and speak in favour of it during the online meetings.

“As a coach of the men`s national teams, their input is essential.



Opportunities for us to come together are few and far between, but we must embrace these occasions as such dialogue helps us all to protect the unique place that football has in the world and to make it truly global,” Wenger said in a Press Release put out by FIFA on Monday

The statement added: “Consultations with all stakeholders are continuing and FIFA reminds fans from around the world they can send their ideas and feedback on the new football calendar.

“Two-time FIFA Women`s World Cup winning coach Jill Ellis is leading the Technical Advisory Group for women’s football.”

Related

No tags for this post.