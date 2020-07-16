Biffo demands N4m from Niger Tornadoes

Coach Abdullahi Usman Biffo has advised the management of Niger Tornadoes of Minna to pay him his outstanding money with them totaling N4, 140, 000. 00.

Biffo who is now the Technical Adviser of Kwara United, handled the Minna outfit in the same capacity in 2016, and helped them win promotion back to the NPFL after many years. Biffo, who spoke as a Guest of the FCT Football Update WhatsApp platform, said he has reported the incident to relevant football authorities, and now his legal team has taken it up formally and are bent on collecting the money. ” At every point, the management of Niger Tornadoes will always tell me they will pay, but it’s exactly four years, they are making no efforts to offset the debt. So, my legal team has written to the government of the state, the State House of Assembly Committee for Sports among others”.

The former Abia Warriors and Katsina United gaffer said he signed a contract with Niger Tornadoes on 1 January 2016, and was suspended from the team on 1 June 2016 after he promoted the team to the Premiership after years of absence. “My monthly salary was N1million, which they paid for only one month, and reduced it to N500,000 in February citing drop in budgetary allocation to that, and promised to pay the difference which was not paid until I was relieved of the job in June, immediately the team gained promotion and won the Super 4”.