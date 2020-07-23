Big Brother Naija: A pledge to vanity

The fifth edition of Nigeria’s most popular TV reality show tagged Big Brother Nigeria, also referred to as Big Brother Naija (BBN), took off on July 19, 2020, with pomp and pageantry.

Twenty (probably initial) contestants are already locked in the deep recess of Big Brother house, and the desperate strive by each to sustain his/her stay in the house and emerge the winner has begun in earnest.

The show has come under increasing criticism over the years for its provocative sensual explicit exhibitions. It is seen by the participants as avenue to exhibit the erogenous sites of the body and market some anatomical cleavages. An abode of indecency proudly labelled 18+ where loose indoor outfits are showcased on international TV.

That is on one side, but there is another side of the programme that we have failed to appreciate since its inception – the area of “winner takes it all” syndrome.

BB Naija has proved to be no different than Nigeria political scenery, where the aphorism of futile selfish interest reigns supreme. It has not used its many wealth and popularity to influence the society (at least in more palpable ways) aside may be, payment of income tax.

Its winners/organisers have failed to engage in any corporate social responsibility to Nigerians. Of its many in-house and pre-audition rules, none urges the winners to allocate a particular sum of their winnings to charity, or use their fame to attract social or human capital development.

From its first winner Katung Aduwak to Efe, the season 2 winner, down to Miracle and now Mercy the fourth and the first female winner of the coveted prize, it has been a case of common Nigerians spending money on sms to vote someone who will not remember them again after the victory parades.

None of the past winners were able to institute a Foundation for indigent Nigerians whose parents/relatives or friends voted them to victory. It is just unfair to say the least.

They don’t give back to the society.

Statistics show that females more than males have stake in determining the outcome of the exhibition. They cast greater percentage of the votes at each episode. So when Mercy Eke, emerged last year as the first female victor, I was expecting her to make a difference. I had thought of her making the unique impact with a little proceeds from the lump sum she won, by at least establishing a charity Foundation where people could benefit from their overwhelming support for her.

But she never did. She just went her way like her predecessors living a lavish lifestyle that her luck afforded her.

If BBN organizers don’t beat a retreat and take a well humanity-based standing in their outing, they will soon face a loss of public trust.

Because there is no difference between the contestants and Nigeria politicians who solicit for votes only to win and abandon the voters in their penury, pasting a “Cave canem” – “Beware of Dog” poster on his gates, to ward off the people who may come to demand their due.

BBN need to borrow a leaf from the game of football as an institution. All self-made soccer stars of international repute do smile to charity on regular basis. The great Christiano Ronaldo is reputed for his frequent free blood donations to people in need among uncountable other philanthropic strides to his name. Till date he has no tattoo on his body and has maintained a disciplined lifestyle just to stay l eligible for blood donation.

Saidu Mane, that exceptionally talented Liverpool dude was on news last year for building several social infrastructures for his hometown and less privileged youths in his native land. Didier Drogba built and gifted state-of-the-art hospitals to Ivory coast.

Manchester United paid the hospital bills of all casualties of the greater Manchester inferno sometime last year. Chelsea FC has an enduring Down’s syndrome project for kids with that rare congenital defect.

You remember Kanu Heart’s Foundation?

Good! that’s how humanitarian, soccer and its successful players can be.

So you could see why it will take the end of the world for soccer to loose its abounding relevance? And that is also why football enthusiasts cannot be equated with BBN enthusiasts, because while passion rules in all of them, selfless off-field generosity of football stars rightly leavens the sentiment of supporters.

But what we have in BBNaija’s multi-million dollar reality exhibition is a stingy and selfish conglomerate that may soon loose public admiration unless they make a U-turn to philanthropy.

Already, there are agitations in some corners against voting for or against any contestant this season. Nigeria audience are contemplating programmed apathy against the show.

Big Brother Naija should transit from glorying in Mercy’s backside and Dorathy’s frontside to impacting society more positively. And the fans should resist being divided between Tatcha’s pulchritudinal outlook and Mercy’s queenly comeliness to drawing their attention to areas of having enduring legacy.

All the endorsement deals signed by the organisers ought to be a motivation for them to consider taking up community based projects or prevailing on their contestants to engage in some, as a precondition for participation.

For the next ten weeks, Nigerian youths will be glued to television screens following up the events that will paint this season’s outing. And by the time October is up, we will only read through the pages of newspapers of the brazen solitary enjoyment of the winner in his/her star affluence, an imagery well suited for the narrative of Lazarus and the rich man in the bible (Lk. 16:19-21).

If we must be African, we must he humane, and if we must be humane, we have to avoid being individualistic with fame.

At the end of the day, according the John Maxwell, “people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.”

Why I choose to see BBN as a pledge to vanity is because any wealth, any fame, and any influence one wields that doesn’t translate into the language of quixotic succour for humanity or change the course of our time and space, is nothing but a vain fame.

What distinguishes resourcefulness from futility is human capital development. The number of lives touched is what saves fame and wealth from being tagged vanity and ephemeral, as King Solomon proclaimed materialism.

Ogechukwu writes via

[email protected]