Big Homes moves to address housing challenges in Nigeria

Fast growing real estate firm in Abuja, Big Homes, has said given six months, it can deliver exquisite and tastefully furnished homes to Nigerians using the modular method, which is a construction method that involves prefabricating sections of a building or a house called modules, away from building site, and delivering them to the intended site.

The firm currently working on four mini-estates located at Jahi, Mabushi and two separate locations at Asokoro, revealed that by adopting the building method and standard it could cut completion time from six months to just days.

Chief Financial Officer of the company, Samuel Olowoniyi (ACA), explained that the focus of the firm is on mini estates, saying “it is best to concentrate on building a few houses at a time; this ensures that we focus on the needs, tastes and peculiarities of each client. It also ensures that we deliver as promised while paying attention to every detail.

“Our aim is to build homes that would last for several generations. Although Big Homes currently doesn’t promise the speed of Chinese construction company, broad sustainable building, we believe that the modular method adopted by the construction giant, in the Mini Sky City, is definitely an innovation that is worthy of adaptation into the Nigerian real estate market.”

Olowoniyi added that today, it is estimated that housing deficit stands between 17 to 20 million units with a potential cost of N6 trillion (US$16 billion), and a 900,000 annual unit deficit increase, he stressed that with the estimate, a lot needs to be done to speed up the completion timeframe for building, while also maintaining international best practices in construction.

“Big Homes intends to focus on sheltering Nigerians one mini estate at a time, while offering flexible payment plan to prospective clients; “Although Big Homes hands over the keys to your home in six months, it doesn’t mean that payment must be made within this time frame. It offers a flexible payment plan that can be spread over two-three year, at the customer’s convenience; this is what makes us more

