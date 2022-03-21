Bigi rewards consumers with brand new car, others in promo

About twelve weeks of refreshing excitement and enthusiasm for Bigi consumers and movie-goers in Lagos and Abuja came to an electrifying climax on Saturday at the Silverbird cinemas in Lagos, as Bigi doled out a brand-new Bigi branded car and other appetizing prizes in its ‘Watch and Win Promo.’

Amarachi Chukwuma, 26, from Anambra State emerged the winner of the grand prize of a brand-new Bigi branded car filled with over a hundred packs of Bigi drinks, plus other Bigi prizes. Other consumers who took part in the raffle draw got consolation prizes which include laptop computers, Bigi products, blenders, printers and several amazing prizes.

The ‘Watch and Win Promo’ was flagged off by Bigi drinks in December 2021 to excite movie and cinema lovers in Lagos and Abuja by offering them rewards for their viewing experiences.

Boluwatife Adedugbe, Asst Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited, reaffirmed that the ‘Watch and Win Promo’ is in line with the company’s goal of creating refreshing engagements for its consumers, especially movie and entertainment lovers.

The grand prize winner, an elated Amarachi Chukwuma, who is an avid movie-goer in Lagos said “I cannot believe what is happening today.” She further stated that the Bigi brand has just elevated her status to a car owner and said she would forever be grateful to Bigi for bringing an unbelievable change, excitement and refreshment to her and her family.