Bigi soft drink powers another Nigerian movie event

Movie PremiereThe Bigi carbonated soft drink brand, produced by Rite Foods, has again demonstrated its support for the growth of the Nigerian movie industry with the sponsorship of the Progressive Tailors Club movie premiere.

It premiered at the Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX, Lekki Lagos, on October 24, 2021, and in attendance were a mixed audience of various classes of movie lovers who were eager to catch a glimpse of the exciting movie.

The event’s highlight was a fashion competition organized by Bigi for 20 shortlisted designers across the country who had participated in the online campaign to showcase their creativity in the tailoring profession.

Three winners emerged from the contest, and they include Debbie Kouture, from Ekiti State, who clinched the first prize of N150,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira), while “The Daiamen” and “Lamoimee” fashion designers, both from Lagos, took the second and third position with N100,000 and N50,000 respectively.

Akinmolayan, who was delighted with Bigi’s contribution to the movie’s success, commended its sponsorship as it did for his previous film, The Prophetess, which debuted in March 2021 in Lagos and Ibadan.

He said the leading soft drink brand had contributed immensely to talent development and the entertainment industry by taking it to an enviable height.

“As you can see, the Bigi soft drink is all over the place; it is a great support from a quality brand,” he affirmed.

Speaking about the movie, the producer stated that the film is built around the nature of Nigerians, but from the tailors’ perspectives, as they come up with different characters which are sometimes funny and provocative.