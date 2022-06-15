Bill for establishing education varsity in Bichi passes second reading in Senate 

The Senate Wednesday set machinery in motion for establishment of Federal University of Education (Technical) in Bichi, Kano state.

In paving way for the establishment of the federal institution, the red chamber passed for second reading, a bill sponsored to that effect by Senator Jibrin Barau (APC Kano North).

Barau in his lead debate for passage of the Bill, there is need to have strong system in our educational sector with establishment of more institutions for training of teachers.

He said the objectives of the proposed Federal University of Education in Bichi, are ” to encourage advancement of learning to all persons without distinction of race, creed, sex or political conviction.

“To develop and offer academic, technical and professional programmes leading to the award of certificates, first degrees, post graduate research, diploma and higher degrees with emphasis on planning, developmental and adaptive skills in education.

