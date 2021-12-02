Bill seeking establishment of ranches passes second reading in Plateau assembly

As Executive bill for the establishment of Plateau State Livestock Transformation Programme (SLTP), scales second reading in Plateau state House of Assembly.

Leading the debate, Majority leader Naa’anlong Daniel, said if passed into law, the bill will greatly aide in advancing the course of peace and mitigate herder and farmer clashes, besides creating jobs in the state.

Hassan while contributing to the debate, said for the programme to succeed intensive awareness campaign to enlighten both herders, famers and citizens.

“Mr. Speaker and honourable colleagues, my thoughts on the ranching programme, there should be intense awarness campaign.

“Massive enlightenment and sensitisation is required to enable wilful buy-in into the programme. This is key and critical.

“Traditional leadership (Ardos) Youth, Religious leaders and critical stakeholders must be sensitised before implementation,” he said.

Hassan said the law should address the fears of the herders especially on proposed ranching sites, asking is it in every LGA or just in Wase and Kanam?

“A ranching site should be opened in each local government of the state for effective management of the scheme. What is the likely implications if for instance there is no provision for a ranching site in Bassa LGA, what is the fate of the herders in Bassa,” he asked.

He said compensation for trespass and killing of cows, has to be proportional to destroyed crops and not arbitrary imposition of outrageous sums for trespass, so as to avoid breeding hatred and quest for retaliation.

“Convincing time frame should be allocated for migration into the ranching scheme. Rushing into implementation won’t yield any positive impact.

“On Section 23 of the Bill, MACBAN should be made a member of the SLTP Board,” he said.

The plenary presided over by deputy speaker, Sale Shehu Yipmong, committed the bill to the House committees on Agriculture, Lands and Survey, as well as Local Government and chieftaincy affairs, and are to submit their report on the 22 December, 2021.

