Billiri crisis: Gombe pays victims N59m compensation

Gombe state government has paid N59m as compensation to some victims of crisis that rocked Billiri local government area in February over Mai Tangle tussle.

Recall that Billiri was thrown into mayhem over emergence of the new Mai in Tangle kingdom after the demise of the 15th Mai Tangle, Abdul Buba Maisheru.

The violent protest occurred because of reports that the substantive Mai Tangle would be declared by the state government, over the candidate with the highest vote.

The state government however said it relied on the existing state law which gave it the right to set aside decision of the kingmakers in such case.

The Commissioner for Finance, Muhammad Magaji, who spoke to beneficiaries, Monday, stated that the sum would be shared among two groups comprising families of eight that lost their lives and those that lost property in the fracas.

He said, “Families of the deceased will collect N4m each, worship centres, wounded individuals and those whose properties were touched will also be compensated.”