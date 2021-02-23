Billiri protest: Gombe Police arrest security personnel, 15 others

No fewer than four people have perished and 15 others have been arrested for partaking in a protest that led to vandalism and destructions of properties in Billiri local government area of Gombe state.

The protest which lasted for three days was said to be a result of the tussle to fill the vacant stool of Mai Tangle, the paramount ruler of Tangale chiefdom in Gombe state.

Gombe state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who was in Abuja as of the time of the violent protest had Saturday visited the affected areas and called for calm after imposing dusk to dawn curfew in the LGA.

The governor had announced the suspension of the selection process for the new Mai Tangle and summoned the state security council to a meeting which was to discuss further proactive measures to prevent escalation of the violence.