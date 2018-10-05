Bindow,Ribadau raise alarm over plot to rig guber primaries

The campaign organizations of Governor Bindow Jibrilla and Mallam Nuhu Ribadau have raised alarm over alleged plot to rig the Adamawa governorship primaries in favour of an aspirant.

Both camps made the allegation in separate media briefings yesterday claiming that the governorship primaries has been skewed in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari’s inlaw, Dr. Mahmud Halilu, fondly called ‘Modi’.

Spokesman for the Bindow’s Campaign Organisation, Saleh kinjir, flanked by some serving members of the House of Representatives from the state, alleged that already printing and distribution of fake membership cards were being done by some persons in a desperate moves to rig the primaries in favour of their preferred aspirant.

Further, he explained that they had also seen on social media people snapping pictures of their supposed membership cards and posting same on the ground that, the direct primaries election to be conducted will depend solely on presentation of such membership cards.

According to him, to the best of their knowledge no membership cards were given to members during the registration exercise as only membership slips were issued, warning that anybody brandishing any card is actually displaying a fake document.

Similarly, Spokesman of the Ribadu Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, alleged that results of the yet-to-be conducted election were already trending on social media adding results have been completed and compiled from all the 226 wards and 21 local governments for movement to state capital for final collection.

“From the social media postings that we have seen results have been completed and collected at different wards and local governments for onward movement to state capital for final collection “I want to draw the attention of the NWC that, this singular act by whoever is responsible will bring to ridicule the credibility of the National chairman and his working committee”, Ibrahim said.

They called on the security agencies to fish out those responsible and bring them to justice adding that they will resist efforts to rig the primaries and that, Also, they urged the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to note that the data bank of the authentic membership of the party in the state is in safe custody.

