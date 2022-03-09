Bingham varsity matriculates 1,980 students 







Bingham University in Karu local government area of Nasarawa state has warned its newly matriculated students against involving themselves in any form of social vices.



Speaking during the 17th matriculation ceremony for the 2021/2022 academic session in Karu weekend, the vice-chancellor of the university, William Qurix, said the school has zero-tolerance for cultism, drug abuse and other social vices, and would sanction any of its students found wanting.



He said: “Bingham University, being a faith-based university, has zero tolerance for any form of social vices. The university has rules and regulations guiding the conduct of students and you all are expected to familiarise yourselves with these regulations and abide strictly by them as any student who goes against the rules would be sanctioned.



“A total of 4,530 candidates applied to the university this year to study various courses including Pharmaceutical sciences, Basic medical sciences, Clinical Sciences, Health Sciences, Arts, Social Sciences, Science and Technology, among other courses.



“Out of the figure, 420 of them got admission as postgraduate students while 1,560 got admission as undergraduate students, bringing the total of matriculating students to 1,980.”



The vice-chancellor expressed concern over the level of insecurity confronting the nation and urged security agencies to redouble their efforts in ensuring that perpetrators of the act are apprehended.