Binos commissions mobile hospital in Adamawa South





In furtherance of his commitment to tackling health challenges bedevilling the people of his senatorial district, the senator representing Adamawa South, Binos Dauda Yaroe, has commissioned a mobile hospital in all the 9 local government areas making up the senatorial district.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Borrong, Demsa local government area, the senator noted that the free medical outreaches conducted so far in 8 out of 9 local government areas could not get to the nooks and crannies of the district, especially remotes areas and villages; hence the need to compliment the efforts with the mobile hospital initiative to further serve the health needs of the grassroots.

He explained that the mobile hospital have the advantage of reaching the nooks and crannies of the constituency and addressing emergency cases, especially those whose health conditions could not allow them get to hospitals and clinics in the municipalities.

According to him, after his election he asked what he would bring that would benefit majority of the people in his constituency at the same time and without recourse to ethnicity and religious inclinations, and decided to give priority to the health sector, stressing that, today, he has been fullfiled, going by the impacts the interventions have made on the lives of his people.

Also speaking, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, represented by former Governor Boni Haruna, commended the senator for his vision and foresight, describing him as a senator with a difference while calling on the people of Adamawa South to re-elect him for second term in 2023.

He added that, the duty of a lawmaker is to make laws rather than build hospitals, schools and other infrastructural development but because of the love and passion the senator has for his people, he has succeeded in bringing infrastructural development to his constituents; hence the need for the people to reciprocate the gestures.

On his part, the Murum Mbula, Murum Bentley Biyapo, said Benos has done well for his people and needed to be encouraged to keep up the good work, stressing that as a traditional ruler, he is a father to all and commended the senator for a job well done.

