Binos flags off free medical outreach in Adamawa south

The Senator representing Adamawa south senetorial district, Binos Dauda Yaroe, has flagged off free medical outreach in Jada local government area.

The flag off makes it the seventh time he is embarking on the exercise across Adamawa south and it brings the total number of local governments in his senatorial district that benefitted from this intervention to seven. The councils are: Demsa, Numan, Ganye, Toungo, Jada ,Guyuk and Mayo Belwa. Only two local governments of Shelleng and Lamurde are yet to be have their turn.

Speaking at the event in Jada General Hospital Tuesday, Sen.Binos said the remaining two local governments of Shelleng and Lamurde will have their own at the first quarter of next year. l

He further stated that his decision to give priority to the health needs of his people is due the importance he attached to the health challenges bedeviling his people. He promised to sustain the effort in the overall interest of his people.

He added that this is the seven time he is flagging off free medical outreaches to his people between 2019 to date and expressed satisfaction with the successes recorded by the programme which he attributed to the supports of people ,groups and organisations that continued to sacrifice for the success of the programme.

Also speaking, the lead consultant of the programme, Dr.Telemoh Dah , said they are hoping to attend to between 7000 to 9000 beneficiaries and treat various ailments ranging from obstetrics and gynaecological surgeries to major and minor surgeries among many other health challenges such as eyes problems, dental issues, ophthalmic, fabroid, distributions of free eyes glasses among others.

Dr. Dah added that they have brought Ophthamologists, gynaecologists, surgeons ,physicians,lab technicians and other specialists from Abuja and other parts of the country for the exercise and called on the beneficiaries to cooperate with them for the success of the exercise. He commende the Senator Binos for the intervention which saved the lives of so many people in Adamawa south .

Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, represented by his chief of staff, Prof. Maxwell Gidado, commended the Senetor for his efforts which he described as ‘ Humanitarian gestures of the highest order” adding that he is leaving up to his campaign promises and justifying the confidence reposed in him by the electorate.

Even as he commended the Senator for always returning home to work for his people, unlike others who instead continued to build for themselves and acquire personal properties and urged others to emulate him for the betterment of their people.