Binos slams FG on borrowings, deficit budgeting

The senator representing Adamawa South, Binos Dauda Yaroe, has cautioned the federal government against ceaseless borrowings in the name of budget financing, saying government to instead recover looted funds in the hands of individuals and channel same towards financing the country’s budget.

Binos stated this in an interactive session with journalists in Yola, Adamawa state where he noted that, resorting to borrowings to finance budget annually amounts to mortgaging the future of the next generation.

“Year in year out, we have been borrowing to fund budget deficits; that means the present generation of the country’s leadership are mortgaging the future of our children and great grand children. We are using the resources of the future today and the worrying part is that most of the budgets are always dedicated to recurrent expenditures.

“We have so many looted funds in the hands of individuals amounting to trillions of naira which can finance our budget and we claim to be fighting corruption. Why can’t we aggregate all these major cases of corruption, recover all these stolen funds and bridge the deficits gap,” he said.

On the bill he recently sponsored for the establishment of Federal College of Education Numan, Senator Binos said his decision was informed by the need to address the educational imbalance in the country, taking into consideration the educational history of Numan in the northern Nigeria.

He commended the Senate for reversing itself on the issue of electronic transmission of results, stressing that it would deepen the country’s democracy and called on elected representative and all political leaders to always rise above party interest and put the collective interest of the country in their heart while taking national decision.