Binos takes free medical outreach to 6,000 Shelleng constituents

The senator representing Adamawa South, Sen. Binos Dauda Yaroe, has taken his free medical outreach to over 6,000 constituents in Shelleng local government areaof the state, making it the 8th time the lawmaker would embark on such exercise in 8 out of the 9 local government areas of Adamawa South since his election into the National Assembly in 2019.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the exercise in Shelleng, Saturday, Binos assured that Lamurde local government, which remain will have their own before the end of June which will be followed by another big one that will served as grand finale in addition to, a special outreach for eyes problems only which he described as the largest largest challenges bedevilling his people.

“When I started I said my intention is to go round all the 9 local government areas of Adamawa South and with this one we have done in Shelleng, we have only Lamurde local government to complete and before the end of June, we will do that one. But in addition to going round the local governments I will do another big one that will be a grand finale, which will take more days. We also intend to do special outreach for eye problems.

“Eye problem is the single largest challenge that people have here; we usually have more eye cases than other cases. So it is an issue in this area and in all the places we have gone we have seen a large turnout of people with eye problems. So we intend to do a special outreach just for eye problems and with that, before the end of my tenure we must have attended to all the people we think we may have reached.”

According to him, Shelleng outreach was in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) which appreciated his efforts in earlier carrying out medical outreaches in 7 seven local governments before now hence their decision to come in and support him in Shelleng in the spirit of collaboration.

Lead consultant and head of medical team, Dr. Telemoh Dah said more than 6,000 people on various ailments had been treated, with 198 surgeries and 1,234 dental cases among others.