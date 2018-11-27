Biodiversity: Change your devt agenda, conservationists tell African leaders

Conservation experts have called on African leaders to change the global emphasis for development agenda to water, energy and food sectors.

Africa director, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Frederick Kumah, said it is time the continent’s leaders look at deals that benefits people and nature.

“Given the current projections, the continent’s population will double in 2050 hence the need to re-think how to avail food, water and energy for the projected population,” Kumah told delegates attending the UN Biodiversity conference in Sheik El Sheik, Egypt.

Kumah noted that plan on Africa’s food systems, land and cultivation process should top the continent’s agenda in readiness for population increase.

He said there is need to know the quantity of water in the continent as it plays a crucial role in food production and wildlife conservation.

“We have to monitor and manage water resources effectively in the continent to benefit the populations,” he added.

Kumah called for use of renewable energy as a replacement for fossil fuel that is unhealthy to the populace.

“We need to decentralize energy production and supply to reach many people who deserve it for their domestic usage,” he added.

Kumah stressed the need for the continent to embark on massive solar and wind energy as it has plenty of sunshine and wind that can help to generate energy.

East African Regional Director of International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), James Isiche, said that the regional blocks need to come up with harmonised policies to help save wildlife from threats.

He said that the policies must be geared towards protecting the ecosystem that is one of the main foreign exchange earners for the continent.

Isiche noted that wildlife in Africa is threatened by climate change, human encroachment, poachers and drought.

“We have to start looking at wildlife as a valued part of biodiversity unlike the past when they were viewed at peripheral,” he added.

Isiche urged the governments to consider increasing conservancies since the number of wildlife is exceeding the landscape currently due to the pressure on land.

The expert said that the 160 conservancies and 80 in Namibia is not enough hence the need for countries to increase the numbers for the safety of wildlife.

He called on governments to allocate budgets for conservation since support from development partners is fast drying out.

