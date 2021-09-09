BioRTC and opportunities for African biomedical scientists



On August 11-12, 2021, the Yobe State University in North East Nigeria, sauntered into global reckoning. An auspicious event, yet, intellectually stimulating and refreshingly engaging’ symposium, was held on both days.

It was organized by Dr. Mahmoud Bukar Maina (University of Sussex, UK), Dr. Takeshi Yoshimatsu, (University of Sussex, UK), Dr. Issa Raouf (University of Sussex, UK), and Dr. Renee Hartig (Max Planck Institute for Biological Cybernetics, Germany), together with Dr. Mohammed Musa Lawan and Zaid Muhammad of Yobe State University.



While some renowned scientists, erudite speakers, highly-intellectual academics and acclaimed researchers, together with students physically stormed the school campus, others were part of the virtual audience, who registered their presence at the memorable event via zoom.



Governor Mai Mala Buni of the state, served as ‘Chief Host’ at the symposium organised to launch the recently-established International Biomedical Science Research and Training Centre (BioRTC – www.BioRTC.com) at the Yobe State University.



The symposium was for scientists and members of the general public. Though, about 437 people registered, 345 people attended the virtual event, over the two days.



Delegates from Nigeria, Benin, Kenya, Rwanda, Malaysia, Egypt, Sudan, Turkey, Zambia, India, Algeria, Cameroon, Australia, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Iraq Germany, United Kingdom and the United States, virtually attended the academic forum, sponsored by Wellcome Trust, Yobe State University and TReND in Africa.

On one hand, Prof. Mala Mohammed Daura, Vice-Chancellor of the State University, served as host. He declared the symposium open, after Prof. Babagana Muhammed Ahmad, Provost, College of Medical Sciences, Yobe State University, delivered the opening remark.



Profs. Daura and Ahmed, both expressed their enthusiasm about BioRTC, thanking the founder and his team for the initiative. They also pledged their full support for the centre.



The conference combined short and long presentations by renowned specialists on medical sciences, with discussion sessions on the challenges and opportunities in scientific research in Nigeria and Africa, and how Yobe state can use these opportunities to become a hub for biomedical science discoveries.

Among several objectives, the launching of the BioRTC laboratory will help uncover solutions to local and global health problems.It will also bring basic and clinical scientists together to share their research and ideas, discuss collaboration opportunities and develop future strategies for robust biomedical science research in Nigeria.



Again, it will help to foster discussion and strengthen connections between scientists and other stakeholders that will result in better support for BioRTC.And more importantly, it will allow local and international speakers to provide inputs to help shape research in BioRTC, Yobe State University and Nigeria at large.

Done with the business of unveiling the Biomedical Training Centre by Gov. Buni, it was the turn of Sir Richard Roberts, the 1993 Nobel Prize Winner in Physiology or Medicine, and current Chief Scientific Officer of New England Biolabs, USA; and Veronica van Heyningen, Honorary Professor at the MRC Human Genetics Unit, Edinburgh and Institute of Ophthalmology, University College London, UK; to deliver papers

They were joined by Prof. Isa Hussaini Marte of the University of Maiduguri, and current Chief of Staff to the Governor of Borno State. The three internationally-renowned speakers, in their special lectures, did not mince words, in recommending that BioRTC should have a dedicated building with designated research rooms to accommodate future demands from local and international researchers.



They appealed to the Yobe State Government to designate a special budget to support BioRTC since it is one of its kind in Nigeria that can help the state and the country in general.



“Yobe State University should also allocate some funding on an annual basis to support BioRTC.Yobe State Government and the State University should support grant applications by BioRTC to ensure continuous research and training activities,” they said.



Continuing, the revered scientists, argued that BioRTC should charge fees for training or facility usage to generate funds to manage the laboratory equipment in working condition.

According to them, BioRTC should actively engage in biomedical research, not just serve as a teaching centre, to develop solutions or answers to scientific or medical problems

They said: “BioRTC should work closely with teaching hospitals in order to undertake research that has relevance to local or global medical science problems. BioRTC should prepare itself and be accessible as a centre for research techniques training for Nigerian and African scientists.



“BioRTC should explore research in areas that offer a comparative advantage for African biomedical scientists, e.g., research on medicinal plants, environmental toxicology, infectious diseases and animal models unique to Africa in partnership with Veterinary hospitals. BioRTC should be designed to host visiting researchers from Nigeria and international institutions on short or long-term research visits.”



Several other keynotes and featured speakers from Nigeria, South Africa, Spain, Germany, United Kingdom and United States, said BioRTC should define its research strategy and priority and be guided by that for future collaborations and training for local and international scientists.



“BioRTC should define its governance structure and behaviour to manage all collaborations,” they added.

As the brain behind BioRTC, Dr. Bukar Maina, expressed delight that the Yobe State government has pledged its unwavering support to their Research Centre.



He however, observed that the state of African biomedical research remains appalling owing to poor funding, low research activities and obsolete bio-infrastructure.

“One of the key thing we want to operate upon is the Principle of Open Science, where we are not going to be a closed system. In this case, our laboratories at BioRTC will be open to self-motivated scientists within and even outside the shores of the country. And by so doing, we are going to promote the idea of collaboration and accessibility to scientists with passion for addressing problems,” said the Sussex University scholar.



There have been substantial positive feedbacks about the symposium and BioRTC. Many people have already indicated their desire to collaborate with BioRTC, come for research visits or training. The opportunities that can be leveraged via BioRTC are enormous.

We eagerly await how, most especially, African researchers can leverage on BioRTC to correct the narrative of biomedical research, and in general, science education in the African continent, for good.

Mahmud, a Fellow of the African Science Literacy Network (ASLN), writes from Abuja via [email protected]