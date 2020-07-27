Biotechnology solution to Nigeria’s food security- Gidado

The deputy-director NABDA/Country Coordinator OFAB Nigeria, Dr. Rose Maxwell Gidado, has said that the solution to the nation’s food chain security lies on the strength of Agricultural Biotechnology.

She said with projected population of 400 million people by 2050 coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic effect will amount to a risk in decreased farming population due to some major factors.

Gidado, stated this on Thursday, during a National Media Summit webinar meeting, with the theme: The Status of Agricultural Biotechnology Research in Nigeria: Media Update, in Abuja.

While presenting a paper on ‘Background and Agenda Setting: Agricultural Biotechnology Research in Nigeria’, Dr. Rose said Agricultural biotechnology, feeds most developed countries like USA, Argentina, Brazil, Canada and have transformed farming to a profitable business. “With the current state of Agriculture in Nigeria, It has become paramount to also adopt this technology to improve our productivity and revive our industries. The time is now, let us sensitize people on the potentials of this innovation to aid decision making and adoption in Nigeria.

“Several research scientific findings have highlighted science communication as one of the several key variables that is required for the creation of an enabling environment for agric biotechnology adoption and usage. Continuous efforts are needed to make sure that every member of the general public have an accurate understanding of its application. Therefore, the need for effective science communication that will debunk public myths about agricultural biotechnology and its tools has moved from being urgent to emergency as many poor countries whom agricultural biotechnology is supposed to benefit the most, are being deprived due to false information and myths,” she stressed.

According to her that the sustainable development goal of zero hunger by 2030 was fundamental for national development and well-being of Nigerians. “Communication of agricultural biotechnology tool, among other tools is necessary to enabling Nigeria attain food security. The application of deliberate efforts that will encourage stakeholders to participate in science-based decision is crucial and necessary for the acceptance and adoption of this innovative technology that can fast-track national development in Nigeria,” she emphasised.

Speaking, the National President of all Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Arc. Kabiru Ibrahim said that without a great farmer, there will not be a great nation. Adding that, the COVID19 pandemic has ravaged the global food system and that Nigerians should expect the effects to linger for a long period, “and so Nigeria must be ready to innovate and disrupt as well as embrace good science and technology to avert hunger which could be more devastating than the COVID19 pandemic,” he stated.

While presenting on ‘upscaling agricultural production to avert hunger in Nigeria after the COVID19 pandemic in the role of good science and technology’, Ibrahim said the issues around the provision of food sufficiency and the alleviation of hunger in Nigeria among SHFs and the vulnerable members of the society immediately after the COVID19 pandemic can be best addressed by the adoption of biotechnology to upscale food production.

According to him that the small holder farmers who are the engine room of Nigeria’s food system should be sensitised to embrace technological advancement in order to avert hunger occasioned by the effects of the pandemic.