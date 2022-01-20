Bird flu hits Kaduna, 108,000 birds at risk

There is panic among poultry farmers as avian influenza, also known as bird flu, hits Kaduna state with over 100,000 birds at risk of the highly communicable disease.

According to Kaduna state government, the avian influenza attack has been confirmed in three poultry farms across three local government areas of the state, while the result from the fourth farm is currently being awaited by government.

The state government said the disease is threatening an estimated population of 107, 807 birds in the three farms located in Chikun, Igabi and Lere local government areas of the state.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Agriculture, Malam Ibrahim Hussaini, confirmed the outbreak of the flu in the state during a stakeholders’ meeting with the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) in Kaduna.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Director Veterinary and Livestock Services, Mr Zakariya Pakachi, said “tests were conducted by the National Research Veterinary Institute (NVRI) Vom and the results indicated positive to highly pathogenic level of the disease.

“Three farms with a bird population of 107,807 were affected in Chikun, Igabi and Lere local government areas of Kaduna state.

“The three farms have been depopulated and decontaminated while result from the fourth farm was being awaited,” the commissioner said.

The last time Kaduna state suffered serious outbreak of avian influenza was towards the end of the Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi administration as governor of the state, when Sambawa Farms near Jaji, along Kaduna – Zaria highway was one of the farms seriously affected.