Birnin Gwari: 5 killed, petrol tanker burnt as bandits attack motorists along Kaduna highway

Bandits on Thursday attacked motorists, killed five people and burnt down a petrol tanker in Manini village, near Kuriga, along Birnin Gwari – Kaduna highway, Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state.

The chairman, Brinin Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari, said in a statement on Friday that two of the people killed including one Saifudeen Lawal Isa were from Brinin Gwari, one person was from Kuriga, while the remaining two were from Udawa.

“The sad events occurred around 4:30pm when the terrorists opened fire on motorists along the highway on three occasions. Two women and five others were injured with bullet wounds.

“The terrorists burnt to ashes a tanker conveying 33,000 litres of fuel to Brinin Gwari at the same Manini killing field. The attackers and killings in the area are on a daily basis, it has further deteriorated the already traumatised vehicular movement along the Brinin Gwari -Kaduna highway,” he said.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to, “as a matter of urgency,” declare total military operation without delay for a full -cale bombardment of all territories and marauders’ enclaves in Brinin Gwari forests and adjoining forests of Niger, Katsina, and Zamfara states.

Nagwari also urged quick establishment of a special JAMB/CBT centre in Birnin Gwari to enable their students to have easy access to quality education “since movement to Kaduna is now dangerous due to the deteriorating security situation in the area.”