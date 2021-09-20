Birshin fulani residents berate Bauchi gov, lawmakers over incessant killings



Residents of Birshin fulani community in the Bauchi state capital have berated the state governor Bala Mohammed, senator representing Bauchi south Lawal Yahya Gumau, member house of representatives from Bauchi local government Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi and member of the state house of assembly representing the area Danlami Ahmed Kawule for allegedly not supporting the community on incessant killings and kidnappings of residents.



The community in a press release signed by one Abdulhamid Jibrin Birshi who described himself as a concerned citizen of the village revealed that on September 9th 2021, unknown gunmen struck Birshin Fulani community, killed a staff of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi and his neighbour who were resisting being kidnapped by the gunmen.



He added that the kidnappers allegedly killed an Imam in the area, abducted his son and one other individual and only released them after a heavy ransom was paid.



“Few days after the first incident, the gunmen struck again, shot sporadically to scare residents and abducted two more people.



“In another incident, which is the third, the kidnappers stormed the community and kidnapped another individual; the fourth and the latest incident happened on Thursday the 17th of September where they ransacked the community, kidnapped the wife of an AIT staff whose pregnancy is 8 month old, making it the fourth in less than two weeks.



“In total, the kidnappers have killed two people and abducted four. On the latest kidnap incident, the gunmen are demanding 50 million as ransom, they have only downsized the money to 45 million after repeated pleas from the husband.



“As we speak at the moment, several wealthy individuals have started deserting our community and scampering for safety in different places, to evade the kidnappers.



“From the member of the State house of assembly, Danlami Kawule to the House of reps, Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi, to the Senate member Lawal Yaya Gumau and down to the Governor of Bauchi State, we did not see any concrete support from you people to help us move out of the current security limbo we are in as a community”. He alleged in the statement.



However, while responding to a question on the latest attack on the community by our correspondent at a recent press briefing, the state commissioner of police Sylvester Abiodun Alabi said the information available to them was sketchy at the moment adding that investigation is on going.



Another source who does not want to be mentioned said police in collaboration with security committee embarked on patrol around the area.