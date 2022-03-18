Birthday gift: APC youth groups obtain nomination form for Ismaeel Ahmed 

As a birthday anniversary gift, the youth groups of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have jointly obtained nomination form for the youth representative in the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, to contest the position of the National Organising Secretary at the forthcoming national convention.

Ismaeel Ahmed, who is also the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment marked his 42nd birthday anniversary on Friday.

The APC has zoned the position of National Organising Secretary to North-west where Ahmed hails from.

Among the groups that obtained the nomination form include: APC Rebirth, APC National Youth Movement and APC Youths Forum, among others.

Addressing a news conference after obtaining the form Friday in Abuja, leaders of the APC groups who took turn to speak on the competency of Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, said it is a pay back for the Kano born young politician, having led them to a robust political inclusion since emergence of APC as a political party in Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf his group, the Convener of the APC Rebirth, Malam Aliu Audu, said: “It’s a good thing that we have decided to do this on his birthday and part of the things we have yearned for over the time is for competent people occupy critical positions and also to ask for inclusion of young people who are in the majority of party membership and there’s no other person to stand with for us or stand by than Ismail Ahmed, who singlehandedly has given more young people the platform to showcase what they can do and how they can add value to growing the party.

“Before the merger itself, he (Ahmed) was the one person who brought us from the different parts of the party together and got us to understand the fact that we have a role to play in the country by taking part so that at some point just like now to take charge in how the future that affects us is being decided to ensure we are on the table when that future will be negotiated.”

Audu added that there was no better time to appreciate all the investments Ahmed has done in several youths than now.

For Ife Adebayo, the chairman of APC Youth Forum, Ismaeel Ahmed has contributed much to the growth of APC, hence he should be considered.

Adebayo said: “We believe very strongly that he has contributed to this party and as young people we believe that based on his contribution to the party he’s fit and able to organize this party and put the party on the right footings working with other members of the NWC before the general elections in 2023.”