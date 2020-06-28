Birthday: NFF, Wigan, Mainz celebrate Rohr, Balogun

The Nigeria Football Federation, Wigan Athletic and Mainz 05 have sent birthday greetings to Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and defender Leon Balogun at 67 and 32 years respectively.

The NFF, Mainz and Wigan sent their greetings via their verified Twitter handles on Sunday.

“Happy birthday to @NGSuperEagles coach, Mr Gernot Rohr and to our defender @LeonBalogun. Have our best wishes,” the NFF wrote.

According to Mainz: “Our former defender turns 32 today. All the best, @LeonBalogun!”

And Wigan wrote: “Happy Birthday, @LeonBalogun.”

Rohr was appointed Super Eagles coach in 2016 and qualified them for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He led the team to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where they finished third.

During his playing career Rohr featured for Bayern Munich and Bordeaux.

He has managed teams like Bordeaux, Etoile du Sahel, Young Boys, Nantes, Gabon, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic.

In 1996, he led Bordeaux to the UEFA Cup (Europa League) final, where they lost to Bayern Munich over two legs, 0–2 away and 1–3 at home.

Bordeaux’s run to the final included a famous 3–0 win over AC Milan in the quarter-finals.

Born to a Nigerian father and German mother, Balogun was called up by late Super Eagles coach Stephen Keshi for a March 2014 friendly against Mexico as a replacement for Joseph Yobo.

Balogun entered at the half, but was injured after 20 minutes and fractured his foot and was to miss 2–3 months after surgery.

He was a member of the Eagles squad that qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and featured in all of the team’s group game.

Also, he played a part as the team claimed the bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

At club level Balogun played for Hanover, Mainz, Brighton and Hove Albion and recently joined Wigan Athletic on a permanent move.