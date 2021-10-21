Birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW)

The present library located in the birthplace of the Prophet (ﷺ)

This library, in She’eb Banu Hashim in Makkah is built over the birthplace of the Prophet (ﷺ) was born in Rabi’ al-Awwal, in the ‘Year of the Elephant’ (April, 571 CE). His ancestry can be traced back to the Prophet Ebrahim

The father of the Prophet (ﷺ)

The Prophet’s (ﷺ) father Abdullah died about six months before his birth. He had gone on a trading expedition to Gaza and Syria in the north and on the way back he had lodged with his grandmothers family in Yathrib (later to be known as Madinah). He became ill, died and was buried there. Thus, the Prophet (ﷺ) was born an orphan.

Location of the Birthplace of the Prophet (s.a.w.)

Birth of the Prophet (ﷺ)

While his mother Aminah was pregnant, she had a dream that a light was emitted from her lower body that illuminated the palaces of Syria. When she went into labour, Shifa bint Amr, the mother of Abdul Rahman bin Auf (رضي الله عنها) served as midwife. Abdul Muttalib received the news of his grandson’s birth with joy. He took the newborn to the Ka’bah and invoked Allahs blessings and thanks. Believing his grandson would grow up to be highly praised, Abdul Muttalib named him Muhammad, which means he who is praised. In keeping with Arab tradition, he then shaved the babys head and afterwards invited his fellow Makkans to a feast.

Rear view of the library

According to the report of Abul-Fida, when the people asked Abdul Muttalib as to why he called his grandson Muhammad, preferring it to the names of his forefathers, he replied, “It is because I have a longing that my grandson should be praised and commended by one and all in the world.”

Nursing of the Prophet (ﷺ)

Muhammad (ﷺ) was first nursed by his mother, and then by Umm Ayman, his father’s slave. An Abyssinian (Ethiopian) whose real name was Barakah, she embraced Islam and migrated to Madinah, where she died six months after the Prophet’s death. Barakah (رضي الله عنها) thus had the distinction of being the person who knew the Prophet (ﷺ) for the longest period of time.

Thuwaybah, the slave of Muhammad (ﷺ)’s uncle Abu Lahab, also nursed the infant. At that time, Thuwaybah was also nursing her own child, Masrooh, as well as Hamzah bin Abdul Muttalib and Abu Salamah bin Abdul Makhzoomi. Hence, these men became foster brothers because they were nursed at the same breast. Thuwaybah suckled the Prophet (ﷺ) for seven days and on the eighth day he was entrusted to Haleemah of the Banu Sa’d clan to bring him up in the desert.

SOURCE: ISLAMICLANDMARK