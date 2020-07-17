Bishop Kukah’s mother, worthy gift to Nigeria, humanity – OBJ

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday condoled with Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah over the death of his mother, Mrs. Janet Hauwa Kukah.

Obasanjo, in a condolence message by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, described the Kukah’s mother as “a worthy gift to Nigeria and humanity.”

The former president commended Kukah’s love and attention for his mother “which enabled her to live for as long as she did, 86 years.

Obasanjo said, “I commend her great sense of family, particularly at this time when the foundations of family are threatened by all sorts of distractions. That she lived so long is proof that, on your part, you loved and honoured your mother as God commands us to do.

“We must all take the opportunity of your mother’s death to give thanks to God for the memory of our mothers who were virtuous women. We thank them for their steadfast love for us, for their generosity and self-sacrifice. May they know now of our appreciation and love as we build our own lives on the foundations of the example they left to us.

“On behalf of my family and on my own behalf, we pray that God grant Mama’s soul perfect rest and that He may continue to guide, protect, preserve and guard you as Mama’s offspring for the benefit of family, community, nation and humanity.”