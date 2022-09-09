Bishop Oyedepo’s wife gives pep talk to unmarried ladies

Pastor Faith Oyedepo, wife of Living Faith church founder Bishop David Oyedepo has adviced single women looking for a husband on what to do.

According to her, dressing in an attractive manner will attract eligible men to them, rather than dressing like grannies.

The wife of the general overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide said this while preaching in a trending video.

The woman of God, however, stated that dressing like a grandma now will only mean dressing in a more repulsive manner at an older age.

“Ladies, don’t dress like a grandmother when you’re looking for a husband,” she told congregation during the service.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

