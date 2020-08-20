Bitagi is now FUTMINNA acting librarian

Dr. Abubakar Mohammed Bitagi is now the acting Librarian of the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA), in Niger state.

His appointment comes after the Governing Council of the school approved a recommendation by the university management to appoint him.

This was contained in a letter signed by the institution’s Registrar, Mr. Amos Nmadu Kolo, which was obtained by Blureprint.

Dr. Bitagi was born on October 15, 1954 in Bitagi, Takuma District of Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State. He had his primary education at the famous LEA Primary School, Takuma after which he proceeded to Government College Bida.

He holds a diploma in Library Studies from the University of Ibadan (Distinction) in 1982, Bachelor of Library and Information Science, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, M.Sc. Library and Information Science, Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

He crowned it up with a Ph.D. in Library and Information Science from the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in 2014.

The newly-appointed acting librarian joined the service of the Federal University of Technology, Minna in 2007. By dint of hard work and impressive records of dedication to duty, he was promoted to the rank of Deputy University Librarian in 2015.

He is a member of the Nigerian Library Association (NLA) and the National Association of Library Science Educators (NALSE).

Meanwhile the Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA) Niger state, has approved the promotion of nine Associate Professors to the rank of Professor.

The council, at its 140th meeting, also elevated nine Senior Lecturers to the rank of Readers with effect from October 1, 2019.Photo Bitagi