Biu emir endorses Rep Betara’s re-election bid



Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Mukhtar Betara, was weekend received by a mammoth crowd as he publicly made known his desire to return to the House of Representatives through the 2023 general elections.



His re-election bid to continue representing the Biu/Bayo/Kwaya/Kusar/Shani Federal Constituency of Borno state in the House of Representatives received a further boost, when the Emir of Biu, Alhaji Mustapha Umar Mustapha lI, personally endorsed the lawmaker, after he presented expression of interest and nomination forms to the traditional ruler in his palace.The emir said Betara has positively transformed the lives of his people.

Betara, who earlier received the forms purchased for him by his constituents, was accompanied by some of his colleagues at the National Assembly, including Senator Haliru Jika, Hon. Umar Bago, Hon. Ahmed Jaha and Hon. Kabir Tukura among others.

