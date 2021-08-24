Bizzare! Police harvest human heads insider footballer’s fridge

The Police in Ghana have arrested a footballer and sports commentator, Richard Gyamfi, with three human heads and body parts in the Sunyani Municipality of the West African country.

The sports commentator and footballer was arrested for murder by the police over the weekend with the heads.

According to Police, after a thorough search in his house, it was discovered that Gyamfi was keeping three human heads packed in his refrigerator.

Confirming the news on Sunyani-based Sky FM, the father of one of the deceased children, Thomas Agyei, told the host that the footballer lured his 13-year-old child, Louis Agyemang Junior, from the football park ar Sunyani Abesim into his room and murdered him.

Gyamfi denied seeing Junior when he was approached about the missing boy.

On the other side, the friend of the deceased insisted he saw him with Gyamfi at the park.

After further interrogation, he stated that his house keys were missing, which aroused suspicion.

The angry parents gathered some boys in the area who broke into the house of the footballer only to find the lifeless body of Louis Agyemang lying on the floor with his head slashed away.

After the police came to the scene, they later discovered three heads packed in the fridge of the footballer.

He has been handed to the Bono Regional Police Command for further investigations