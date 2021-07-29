Black Wednesday: NYSC losses five prospective corps members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commiserated with the family of five prospective corps members who lost their lives in the early hours of Wednesday in a car accident along on the Abaji-Kwali expressway.

A statement signed by the Director Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, said the scheme is sorrowful and in pain over the death, adding that the incident has left the scheme in state of devastation.

“It is with deep sense of sorrow that the Director-General, Management and entire NYSC family commiserate with the families of five prospective corps members that lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident at about 2am today, Wednesday, 28th July, 2021, along Abaji/ Kwali Expressway.

“The Director-General and Management also condole with the Governments and people of Akwa-Ibom and Imo States over the tragic incident that has left the Scheme devastated.

“Indeed, it has been a black Wednesday for the NYSC Family. May God grant the families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

She also said the prospective corps members have been warned not to travel at night.