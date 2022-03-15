Blackcopper launches BC Health

Blackcopper, one of Nigeria’s leading credit and financial institutions, recently launched its new product – BC Health, a health product that caters for users with health challenges who might require huge amounts for test(s) and treatment.

With this product, Blackcopper is creating an avenue for individuals to access funds for all their medical needs. They are starting with their first partner, Mecure Health, one of the fastest-growing healthcare companies in West Africa that serve millions of patients. With this partnership, patients of Mecure Health and Blackcopper customers can request a loan for their cancer PETCT (Positron Emission Tomography ) diagnosis tests via the Blackcopper app and pay it back in installments.

Blackcopper continues to hold true its core value of collaboration, finding partnerships that help in building customer-centric models that challenge the ideas of what’s possible to better the needs of our customers.

Muyiwa Faulkner, CEO, Blackcopper, states – “Whether in emergencies, or business as usual, getting funds should be hassle-free, and we intend to make medical loans easy, fast, and convenient for you with the best medical treatment for your loved ones or yourself without worrying about the medical bills.”

Basil Agbor, Product Manager, Blackcopper says ’’Accessing funds for health care shouldn’t be an uphill task. At Blackcopper we are intentional about providing access to quick funds for Medical Treatment & Services and through this partnership with Mecure we are able to bring this to your doorstep’’.

Customers can use the service by downloading the Blackcopper app via Google Playstore or ios.