Blackmailer of Osun lawmaker granted N20m bail

A Federal High Court, in Osogbo yesterday granted N20 million bail to

Babatunde Oluajo, an alleged blackmailer who defrauded an Osun state

lawmaker, Timothy Owoeye.

Justice Maurine Onyetenu, in her ruling on the bail application filed

by defence counsel, Mr Jimmy Jones, ordered the accused to produce two

sureties in like sum.

Onyetenu also ordered that one of the sureties must be a civil servant

not beyond Grade Level 14 .

She adjourned the case until February 13 for hearing of the substantive matter.

Meanwhile, the police had disclosed that the accused is charged with

allegedly defrauding an Osun lawmaker of N38 million and dubiously

recording a video showing him naked.

The offence, the police said was committed on September 16 at Osunjela area.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Moses Faremi, urged the court to

discountenance the bail application by the defence counsel, on grounds

that the accused will not attend his trial if granted bail.

Faremi told the court that Oluajo masterminded the act that led to

lawmaker being defrauded.

Faremi further said the defendant had a confessional statement with

the police and had also returned some of the money he collected from

the lawmaker.

He urged the court to discountenance the bail application by the

defence counsel, adding that the defendant would not stand his trial

if granted bail.

Defence counsel, had prayed the court to overrule the application of

the prosecution and grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

