Blackout: AEDC absolves self, blames generation for devt

The Abuja Distribution Company (AEDC), Friday, blamed the generation companies for the low power supply being expressed in some of its franchise areas including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement, the Chief Marketing Officer of AEDC, Mr Donald Etim regretted the poor power supply to its customers in Kogi, Niger, Nasarawa states and Abuja (FCT), adding that even in the whole saga it’s helpless if power is not generated and transported to the national grid.

He said: “The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company Plc. (AEDC) wishes to inform our teeming customers in Kogi State, Niger State, Nasarawa State and Abuja (FCT) that the current low and unstable supply of electricity to homes and businesses is as a result of low power generated to the national grid.

“In recent weeks, the level of power generated and served to the national grid for onward delivery to customers has been abysmally low. However, we do our utmost, at all times, to ensure that we equitably distribute in such a way that a fair cross section of customers are served.

“At AEDC, knowing full well the place and role of electric power in life, living, economy, and security, we are deeply committed to ensuring that we work collaboratively with other stakeholders within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) to identify and resolve the challenges within the sector. The root causes of this latest low generation have been identified and are being addressed.

” As a company fully committed to enriching our customers’ experience the company is deeply sorry for the low power supply. We regret that this challenge of low generation is beyond AEDC’s direct control. We are aware of the plight of our customers.

“We understand the pains of our customers who have suffered untold hardship as a result of this situation. Indeed, we empathise with them. But we also use this opportunity to appeal to them to bear with us as all industry stakeholders are working tirelessly to achieve system stability and ensure availability and steady supply of electricity across AEDC franchise areas”.