Blair lauds Matawalle, pledges to support Zamfara

Former British Prime Minister and initiator of Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, has commended Zamfara state Governor Bello Mohammed for his cosmopolitan approach to solving the lingering insecurity crisis in the state.

Blair, who received the governor at the Institute in London, said he was impressed by the governor for reaching out to the international community in the internal crisis facing the state.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau signed by the special adviser to the governor on public enlightenment media and communications, Zailani Bappa Sunday.

Mr. Blair promised to use his capacity in mobilizing support, resources and investors to the state as his own contribution and concern to the human crisis facing the state.

He added that his Institute will assist in the area of security and development, adding that the governor’s interaction with the United Nations on the matter is a step in the right direction.

Earlier, governor Matawalle commended the former Prime Minister and his Institute for their unbridled support to the needy and promised to continue to liaise with the Institute for the betterment of the international community.

Governor Matawalle noted the contributions of the Institute to African Countries such as Ghana, Togo, Ethiopia, Vote d’ Voire, among others.

“We have also seen how this Institute has helped improve public policy, governance, and service delivery in a number of states”, the governor added.

Governor Matawalle said the state is in dire need of support in the area of security, humanitarian crisis and healthcare.

