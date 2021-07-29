Blame FG for food scarcity, skyrocketing prices – Ismaila

President, Association of Market Men and Women of Oyo state and the Babaloja General of Bodija Market, Alhaji Ismaila Jimoh, Wednesday, said the federal government should be blamed for scarcity of food items in the country.

Alhaji Jimoh, who stated this in Ibadan while speaking with journalists during an interview with Aloore Radio of the Oyo state Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, added that it has led to high market price of food items.

Alleging that the federal government is intentionally hurting people of Oyo state, he said all the policies of the federal government on the economy were targeted at hurting the ordinary people in the country, especially in the South-west.

Alhaji Jimoh stated that the lackluster attitude of the federal government to attacks by herders on farmers made majority of farmers to abandon their farms and crops.

He stated further that all the efforts of Oyo state government at stamping out the problems of herders were not supported by the federal government, which he said has emboldened the culprits to also engage in kidnapping and other destructive vices.

“The federal government has not been fair to Oyo state. The president is playing politics where he is suppose to play leadership role,” he said.

Alhaji Jimoh added that, “The herdsmen have chased out many of our farmers from their farms. They cried out at a time last year that grains will be scarce this year but the federal government did not do anything. Today, you can see what is happening.

“You cannot expect the governor, who has been expending so much to support the security agencies so as to stop the activities of criminals, especially those attacking the heart of the people’s survival, which is farming, to be blamed for the rise in the price of food commodities”