Blaq Diamond offers 50% discount to fashionistas

Blaq Diamond Fashion Store, a one-stop shop fashion house incorporating a departmental store, salon, Lawyers Pack, a logistics company, and an online legal service will on August 4 roll out the drums to celebrate its three years of catering to women fashion, home and abroad.

Konye Ishie, the founder of the Lekki, Lagos, fashion house, said since its entrance into the Nigerian market three years ago, Blaq Diamond has recorded significant milestones across all aspects of its business.

“We’re focused on delivering exceptional services and style to our fellow fashionistas,” she said.

Speaking on the anniversary, Ishie, a trained lawyer, revealed her excitement on Blaq Diamond growth so far, attributing the successes to its unique clothing lines and 100 per cent customer service. As pocket-friendly as they come, they clothing lines are no such you see on every Dick and Harry – 10 pieces maximum, of each brand, not just in Nigeria but in the whole world, she claimed.

“As part of the celebration, we’re offering up to 50 per cent discount on purchases made within this period,” she said, as she appreciated her clients in Nigeria, South Africa, the UK, and Australia.

Ishie’s vision for the business is loftier, as anybody can see in its motto: At Blaq Diamond, we live and breathe fashion.

A part of its expansion is the e-commerce platform www.theblaqdiamond.com.

“Not only have we grown to become a one-stop shop departmental store, we have also evolved enough in the last three years to become a leading house of fashion,” she said.