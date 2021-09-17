Blasphemy: Defence counsels withdraw from Abduljabar’s case

The Kano state Upper Shari’ah Court presided over by Ibrahim Sarki Yola has adjourned sitting to 30th September,2021 to enable Abduljabbar Sheikh Nasiru Kabara provide his lawyers following the withdrawal of all the 13 counsels defending him in the case of alleged blasphemy hanging on his head.

It could be recalled that during the last sitting which was conducted on 2nd September, the court had ordered the defendant to be taken to Murtala Muhammmad Specialist Hospital and Dawanau psychiatric hospital to determine his mental fitness as well as assess his hearing ability after he refused to answer his plea when the 4-count charge were read to him.

Our correspondents report that at the resumed sitting, Thursday, the court registry tendered medical reports from both Kano state health management board and Dawanau psychiatry hospital to court which revealed that the defendant is medically fit and has no hearing deficiency.

Consequently, a lawyer Barrister Haruna Magashi on behalf defence counsels led by Muhammmad Saleh Bakaro, prayed the court to allow them to withdraw their services to Abduljabbar Kabara, a prayer which was not objected by the lead prosecution counsel, Suraj Saida (SAN).

In his ruling the trial judge granted the prayer by all the counsels to Abduljabbar Kabara.

Yola also told the defendant that he has the legal right to engage the services of a counsel of his choice to defend him under section 269 sub 1 to 4 of Administration of Criminal Justice Law ACJL 2019.