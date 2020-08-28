Blasphemy: I’m ready to sign Sherrif Yahaya’s death warrant – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has said he is ready to sign the death warrant on Aminu Sherrif Yahaya, the person sentenced to death by an Upper Sharia Court, for blaspheming the personality of Prophet Muhammad at a public function in Kano early this year.

Addressing a congregation of renowned Islamic scholars, legal luminaries and top government functionaries who converged on Kano Government House, Thursday, Ganduje said he would never hesitate to append his signature on the death sentence, in as much as the convict failed to appeal the judgement within the stipulated 30 days.

He pointed out that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has given the culprit the right to appeal the death sentence passed on him by the Sharia Court to High Court, and then to the Court of Apeal and finally to the Supreme Court for the process to be followed to a logical conclusion, stressing that his government would never be stampeded into stopping what it had decided to do.

“I want assure the people of the state that the culprit in question would not be spared on account of upholding the judgement of the Sharia court by all the courts he might have appealed the judgement passed on him.

“We are never willing to act in haste as regard the issue of executing the culprit as we want to exhaust all the legal channels of giving a convict the right to appeal. I am re-affirming this because in an event he fails to appeal the judgement within the stipulated 30 days, I am ready to sign his death warrant and he would surely be executed by hanging,” he said.