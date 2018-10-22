Blockbuster fight between Khabib and McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s dad has invited Conor McGregor to Russia despite the tirade of abuse and insults the Irishman directed towards his family.

McGregor labelled Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov a “snivelling coward” in the lead up to the UFC229 showdown with his son Khabib.

But despite the mocking of their Muslim faith, Abdulmanap decided to forgive The Notorious.

And his actions proved he has indeed moved on since McGregor submitted in the fourth round of the fight.

Khabib’s dad, who was denied a US visa to go to the fight in Las Vegas, wants McGregor to attend a Sambo tournament in Dagestan in December.

Sambo is a Russian combat sport and it’s acronym translation means ‘self-defence without weapons’.

Nurmagomedov Sr said in a video from a car: “Distinguished guests, I invite again to the tournament our close friend [actor and former UFC fighter] Oleg Taktarov and McGregor.

