Blockchain: NITDA partners Domineum to train 30,000 Nigerians on scholarship

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with Domineum Blockchain Solutions launched a scheme aimed at training 30,000 Nigerians on blockchain technology for developing career skill-sets in the emerging technologies.

This was contained in a press statement jointly signed by Head Corporate Affairs and External Relations of NITDA Mrs Hadiza Umar and Co-founder, Domineum Blockchain Solutions Mohammed Jega on Thursday.

Announcing the scheme on the Blockchain-day of “Digital Nigeria” event held on the 26th October 2022, the Director General/CEO of NITDA Kashifu Inuwa said the scholarship will help to “accelerate blockchain adoption in Nigeria and make Nigeria a global player in the blockchain industry”.

He called on Nigerians to take advantage of the scholarship to become “early solution providers in the fourth industrial revolution”.

The scheme has Domineum Blockchain Solutions as the implementing partner and BSV Blockchain Academy as the course content provider.

Reacting to the announcement, Mr. Jega, reiterated its commitment to delivering “quality education and equipping participants with the skills to build real-life blockchain solutions”.

Similarly, Calistus Igwilo, the Course Coordinator and Country CTO of Domineum said that “blockchain will power the next generation of data and the courses are carefully designed to equip participants with the right skills to become professionals and help shape the future of blockchain industry.”

“The program will be delivered through a hybrid mode (virtual and physical meetups) in all the states of the federation. Outstanding teams in the project phase stand the opportunity to join an incubation program in London while others will be exposed to the BSV Ecosystem where they can be involved with various projects.

“The scholarship is open to every Nigerian that is willing to put in a minimum of 20 hours per week, has access to a laptop or desktop, shows commitment and determination; no prior programming experience is required.

“The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has embarked on several initiatives to upskill and reskill Nigerians across all walks of life in line with the national agenda for a digital economy – the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS). The development of NITDA Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) is a strategic plan towards achieving the NDEPS.”