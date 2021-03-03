Blueprint assures partnership with Muslim group on TV reality show

Management of Blueprint Newspapers has stated its readiness to partner with Miss Muslimah Nigeria (MMN) towards fulfilling its dream to change influence the moral conducts of Muslim ummah for a better society.

The group, which came into existence barely a year ago, is determined to change some negative orientations and vices found among Muslim women through the MMN TV reality show among others and sought the cooperation and partnership of the fledgling media organisation to achieve their objectives.

Chief Operating Officer (COO), Blueprint Newspapers, Salisu Umar, while welcoming management team of Miss Muslimah Nigeria led by its CEO, Mustapha Dawood, who paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the media house in Abuja, Tuesday, promised to collaborate with the body to achieve success.

Mr Umar noted that there were several people willing to support the cause of Islam and advised the group to effectively marshal their plans if they would make greater impact.

He assured of Blueprint’s partnership with the organisation provided the terms are well defined.

Earlier, the organisers of Miss Muslimah Nigeria (MMN) – a reality TV show, had stated its plans to birth the reality show in Nigeria and sought Blueprint Newspapers’ partnership for a successful outing and awareness creation in the coming month.

He added that the reality TV show billed to commence immediately after Ramadhan and terminate just after the Hajj would showcase the intellectual capability of Muslimah.

“We have done it in Ghana and it was successful and we want to do it in Nigeria for the first time.

“We are the first to organise a reality show on Muslimah. What you find even in USA is the pageantry, but we are moving away from there,” Dawood said.

He said the show is also to sensitise the public on what a role model should be and encourage the Muslim youth to aspire to be real Muslimah.

On the duration of the show, he said, “It is an eight-week reality show that would advance the cause of our Muslim women.”