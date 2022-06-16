Blueprint award, recognition of my 36 years of active politics – Sheriff





The former Governor of Borno state and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Ali Modu Sheriff Wednesday expressed delight over the decision of the management of Blueprint Newspapers to honour him with its Lifetime Achievements Award.

Mr Sheriff and others would be honoured for their immense contributions to the development of the country at the 2021 Blueprint Annual Lecture and Award ceremony scheduled to take place in Abuja on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Receiving the award nomination letter from the Editor of Blueprint Newspapers Abdulrahman Abdulrauf in his office in Abuja, Sheriff described the award as a recognition of his 36 years of active participation in politics in the country.

The former governor said he was excited that his modest contributions to the socio-economic development of the country and its people are being appreciated years after he had served as a senator, governor of Borno state and former acting chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the events of the past years on the security challenges in Borno and other states in the north-eastern part of the country have vindicated him.

He said his commitment to sustaining democracy and democratic values have remained resolute.

He commended Blueprint Newspapers for its role in deepening democracy in the country and upholding the values of journalism.

