Blueprint Award‘ll encourage me to do more – Fintiri 

For turning Adamawa state into a model of good governance and hub of infrastructure in Nigeria within the shortest time, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has been nominated as Blueprint Governor of the Year 2021 in the area of infrastructure.

The award letter was presented to the governor Monday by the top management members, led by Chairman Editorial Board Hajiya Zainab Suleiman Okino at Government House Yola.

Presenting the award letter to Governor Fintiri, Hajiya Okino commended the governor for his developmental strides and living up to the people’s expectations in terms of concrete development and giving them true dividends of democracy in line with his 11-point agenda.

She further said the award was strictly based on merit and “your choice was arrived at after a rigorous selection process where the committee found the governor worthy and deserving of the recognition among many others shortlisted.”

This, Okino added, was in recognition of his achievements, especially in the area of massive infrastructural drive and other feats recorded by his admiration.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Fintiri commended Blueprint Newspapers for finding him worthy of the award.

He said the honour would “further encourage me to do more for the people of Adamawa state who, in the first place elected me into office. I have a responsibility not to let down the good people of the state as I will always strive to live up to their expectations and meet their yearnings.”

The governor described the medium as “a reliable and objective paper which puts high premium on professionalism and ethical standard,” assuring that his administration would always partner with them, especially in the area of information dissemination and service delivery to the people of Adamawa state.

Fintiri, who lauded the newspapers’ editorial outlook, also tasked the entire team to continue striving towards discharging their responsibilities with a high sense of patriotism in the overall interest of the country and humanity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

