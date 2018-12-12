Blueprint bags NYSC award 

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, on Tuesday, presented award of best print media to Blueprint Newspaper in recognition of media coverage, dedication and selfless contributions of the medium to the progress of the scheme.
Presenting the award at the Gala/Award night held at Atlantis Event Centre, Osogbo, the Osun state Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Emmanuel Attah, said the award was to appreciate contributions of major stakeholders to the scheme.
He said the award was also to appreciate staffs of NYSC in the state for their resilience and support since he was posted to the state.
Attah, who appreciated the support of Blueprint Newspaper and other media, said the recipients of the award emerged as the best among the nominees.
“My staffs have been very supportive and I think there is need to appreciate them.
It was not easy during the election. I salute resilience of my staff,” he added.
He commended the state Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, for accepting to carry out his first official assignment at NYSC.
The immediate past Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. Kolapo Alimi, also bagged award as best supporter of NYSC.
A staff of NYSC, Mr. Salami Olanrewaju, bagged the best NYSC staff, while Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, awarded the best corps employer.
Receiving the award on behalf of Blueprint Newspaper, Lateef Dada, promised that the medium would not relent in promoting the activities of the scheme.
He noted that Blueprint has been community to the promotion of education and youths. He thanked the NYSC for the award.
Others are: Damilare Oniye, as best Local Government Inspector, Nigeria Army as best security agency, Rave FM as the best media (Radio), TVC as best media (Electronic) Adetunji Victor Rasheed (OS/17B/3311) as the best outgoing corps member, and the best cleaner, Mrs Funmilayo Babatunde
Be the first to comment