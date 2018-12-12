Blueprint bags NYSC award 

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, on Tuesday, presented award of best print media to Blueprint Newspaper in recognition of media coverage, dedication and selfless contributions of the medium to the progress of the scheme.

Presenting the award at the Gala/Award night held at Atlantis Event Centre, Osogbo, the Osun state Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Emmanuel Attah, said the award was to appreciate contributions of major stakeholders to the scheme.

He said the award was also to appreciate staffs of NYSC in the state for their resilience and support since he was posted to the state.

Attah, who appreciated the support of Blueprint Newspaper and other media, said the recipients of the award emerged as the best among the nominees.