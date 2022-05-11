Blueprint Correspondent decorated as United Nations ambassador for SDGs

A correspondent with the Blueprint Newspaper in Ogun state, Hakeem Adegbenro, has been decorated as a United Nations ambassador for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Adegbenro was decorated after a two day training by the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in collaboration with Media Awareness and Information for All Network (MAIN) to broadened journalists knowledge on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) reportage.

The training which was centered on creating an indepth knowledge on the SDGs as it relates to daily reportage, is aimed at equipping media men with necessary information for change.

It further assisted participants with knowledge of agenda 2030 for sustainable development and targets, which is also to develop a network of sustainable development journalists for Nigeria.

The training held at the American Corner located at former Concord Newspapers office, Lagos had participants drawn from media organisations in the electronics, print and online

